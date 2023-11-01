When I was a much younger person, I wrote an opinion piece for my college newspaper. My writing was on the topic of a musical act and one of their long-gestating projects. The piece was vicious, distasteful, and unwarranted. I'm surprised my editor published it with very few revisions.

I want to confess that I was wrong about everything, or at least all of the negative things. They have been, and always will be, one of the greatest bands of all time. And they're still one of my favorites! It has been that way since I was a kid.