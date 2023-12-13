Dear neighbors, 8 am is not an acceptable time for leaf blowing, hedge trimming, and other assorted usages of inescapably loud power tools.

We can save the discussion for whether or not your leaves need blowing for another time (spoiler alert: they don't), as the premature hour of the cacophonous horror you regularly inflict on our shared aural space is a burden so great that all other issues fall to the wayside.

Have some courtesy and wait until at least 10 am to waste energy by loudly moving leaves from one spot to another.

P.S. Don't pretend you need to fit in the chore before work. We both know you have a landscaping team in once weekly.

