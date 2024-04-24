I worked for you for five years. You gave me raises and promotions. The whole team took pictures with my toddler daughter at our all staff meeting, carrying her around like a little football.

Later, a group of teenage girls disguised as middle-aged women you hired came forward and told you they wanted me gone so they can hire their friends.

I told you two weeks ago that my husband has cancer and I’m pregnant with my second baby. So you fired me. You couldn’t look me in the face when you did it. You are the smallest man in the world.

