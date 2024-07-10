I, Anonymous Jul 10, 2024 at 3:30 pm

Careless Whisperers

Anonymous
Steven Weissman

To the haphazard brass band marching up and down E. Olive Way playing "Careless Whisper" for hours on a TUESDAY night: Thanks for letting me know I am, in fact, getting too old for Capitol Hill’s antics. 

I moved into my apartment for less than $1,000 per month in 2021. I always said I’d hang onto this unit forever. But as I laid awake at midnight listening to your twelfth shoddy rendition of "Careless Whisper," I realized that I AM getting old. But, any way you slice it, playing music that loud and long on a weeknight is rude.

I hope all your phone chargers die.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.

 

