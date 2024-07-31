What is with this town and leaving events early? At a recent ZooTunes, nearly a dozen members of the Roots were on stage, playing their asses off, rapping, drumming, bongoing, and even dancing around while playing a sousaphone and a keytar. They played a very danceable setlist, riffing off Kool and the Gang and Curtis Mayfield.
Why not just listen to the music at home instead if you didn’t want to be at a concert? You take the air out of attending a live concert and make us look sleepy as a city.
