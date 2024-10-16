Alex Ruder is one of KEXP’s most adventurous DJs and an avid runner, so I was psyched to check out his recent episode of the station’s running podcast. I laced up my shoes, hit play, and took off on a stream of ambient bliss. Five minutes in, a familiar voice intervenes and instantly kills the vibe: It’s KEXP’s “resident runner,” John Richards, barging in to natter at me about the Runcast and where I can get it (which, duh).

Over and over through the whole hour the guy interjects his corny commentary because he can’t resist the chance to put himself in my ear. What a buzzkill! When I got home, I transferred Alex’s track list to Spotify so I can run in peace as he intended.

