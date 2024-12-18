I spent the majority of the PNW Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker shocked by the behavior around me. Constant whisper-talking, water bottles crinkling, children screaming. At one point, the woman in front of me OPENED HER PHONE, searched “Nutcracker Act 2,” and then scrolled along as the performance was happening right in front of her!

Hey, this is not your mom’s house! You don’t get to play Wordle while the Sugar Plum Fairy is doing her twirls! Maybe we don’t bring our 3-week-old baby to the theater! What if we all shut the fuck up for 2 hours and 3 minutes and appreciated the artistry we paid to see and hear?

I know COVID turned our brains into scrambled eggs. For years we absorbed entertainment at home, where we were free to stare at our phones and make as much noise as we wanted. But we’re back out there again, and I am BEGGING you to act like you are part of a society.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.