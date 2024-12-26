To all the assholes in Columbia City swerving to avoid driving over speed bumps: what the fuck is wrong with you?? Those bumps were put there specifically for YOU.

Your neighbors have the right to not get run over by you, the dickhead going 10 over in the rain, after sundown, in a neighborhood with SO MANY KIDS (AND BIKERS)! Stay out of the bike lane and just go over the damn speed bump!

I heard people don't like speed bumps because they can mess up your car, but most of you jerks are driving shiny new SUVs. News flash: if your car is advertised as being able to go "off-road" then it can handle a fucking speed bump. Stop being a selfish piece of shit.

