To the person whose car I hit today.

Thank you. Thank you for exiting your car and asking if I was okay instead of immediately being aggressive or angry. Thank you for being calm, patient, and kind while I explained through tears that I'd hit ice while going downhill and genuinely couldn't stop even though I tried. Thank you for not assuming I was crying just to get out of anything. Thank you for seeing me as human in that moment and sticking out your hand to introduce yourself when you saw that I was failing to hold back my tears. It helped ground me and helped me remember that as terrifying as these times can be, we are all still human.

I'm glad I didn't fuck up your car, and the hole your trailer hitch put in my front bumper gives me an excuse to buy one of those bandaid stickers.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.