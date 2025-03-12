The state of breakfast sandwiches in Seattle is abysmal. Why am I paying $15 for a bacon, egg, and cheese? As a native of the NY tristate area and a former resident of NYC, it absolutely pisses me off to no end.

This is not a luxury sandwich. This is not a sandwich you wake up at 7 a.m. to wait in line for 45 minutes to get. This is a sandwich for the people. It’s a sandwich for the construction worker on their way to their early morning shift. It’s a sandwich for the working single mom who just dropped her kids off at school and needs nourishment before going to work. It's a sandwich for the broke teen who cobbled together $5 in quarters to get an after-school snack and Arizona Iced Tea with their friends. This is why the bacon, egg, and cheese has been a mainstay of NYC bodega culture for so long.

It’s not about the ingredients. Hell, it’s not even about the sandwich itself. It’s about what the sandwich represents—a delectable delicacy made by the working class for the working class. Until Seattle cafes and restaurants reckon with this fact, we are doomed to mediocrity.

Oh, and don’t put scrambled eggs on your bacon, egg, and cheese. And for the love of God, please use a hard roll.

