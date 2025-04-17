As the weather gets warmer and the sun gets brighter, let’s remember to shut up about other people’s bodies!

This is a special fuck you to the woman who loudly commented to her companion that she could see my bike shorts and sports bra through my thin dress. Not just one comment, a slew of them!

If you can’t handle seeing a little more of your neighbors this summer, stay the fuck inside.

