So you got in the wrong lane at a light, but you need to turn left? Too bad. Everyone behind you is going straight because we’re in the lane that goes straight—you’re going to have to go around the block. You don’t stop in the lane that proceeds through the intersection in order to try to make your left turn as the light turns yellow. That’s what that left turn lane—the lane you missed—is for.

Are you in the left turn lane, and you actually want to go straight? Well damn. Looks like you’re also going around the block. You don’t get to try to merge out of the left turn lane into the straight lane while the protected left signal is green. That is the time set aside for left-turners—and left-turners only—to proceed through the light. You’re holding up both lines with your stupidity. Now everyone gets less time at home with their families, bongs, and pets because you can’t figure it out, and you decided your mistake and your time is more important than all the people behind you who know what they’re doing.

Take the bus or stay home if you can’t figure it out.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.