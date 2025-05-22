This is for the random compliment givers. Specifically, the person who stopped me mid-crosswalk a Friday or two ago in Ballard and said, “I love your top! It looks so good! Are you kidding me?!” and the person who, about an hour later, said, “I just have to tell you I love your look!”

Neither of you knew that I took that top on and off multiple times over multiple days, awash in self-doubt, debating whether it was okay to look that way, to wear something I felt hot in. I don’t fully understand my complicated reluctance to wear sexy things, but I appreciate that your words have been playing in my head when I look in the mirror. How lovely and refreshing to hear my inner dialogue saying nice things about my body instead of negative ones!

So to all the compliment givers, keep it up. You don’t know whose day/week/month/year you’re making or whose neural pathways you’re helping to rewire.

