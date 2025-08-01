Since it is summer and the weather has been nice, I want to offer a PSA that I'm sure has been done many times before. To the people who play music on the trails while hiking: please, for the love of all things good, SPARE US.

I do not care if you are hiking alone and need the company. I do not care if you are hiking with your family and need reprieve. I do not care what the reason is that you are hiking in the first place, but please, please, please stop playing your music out loud.

I literally escape the city because of people like you. And I can't help thinking that if you are playing music on the trail for everyone (and every creature) to hear, you are probably the same person who leaves toilet paper, trash, and other unnatural things in the natural world.

If you want music, wear your goddamn headphones and have some respect for those of us who want to enjoy the calming sounds of the woods in the midst of our current hellscape.

