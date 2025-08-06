Living in Seattle is expensive (and only getting worse). Therefore, on top of my full-time job, I have been looking for a part-time gig over the last few months to be able to afford enjoying my life (what a concept, right?).

I send my resume to employers who are hiring, with a cover letter explaining I’m looking for a PART-TIME gig, three to four days a week (sometimes even five if the pay or hours of the job are worth it), and what times I’m available. If I reach the interview stage, at some point during the interview, without fail, they try to get me to open my availability to seven days a week.

For a part-time gig, three to five days of availability is plenty for you to work with. I’m not giving you full access to me if you’re only giving me part-time hours anyway. I’m not falling for that scam; I wasn’t born yesterday.

I try to have days off because I do not want to get burnt out, and I am entitled to rest and live my life in a way that fulfills me in capitalist hellscape America—that’s such a radical idea *eyeroll*.

If you need someone to give you 24/7 availability, you’re looking for a full-time employee. It’s a waste of my time when you expect full-time availability to only give part-time hours. Let me guess, you expect me to be “soooo passionate and dedicated to my life's work” as a part-time barista/store clerk/server/etc, too, right? How are these people managers when they can’t bother to understand what PART-TIME means?? Get a grip!!

