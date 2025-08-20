Dear groups of guys who come into the Seattle strip clubs during event season (Seahawks games, Mariners, concerts, etc). Us ladies at work know you all came in together “unbeknownst” and “against your own will” because supposedly one guy in the group wanted to, so it’s “his fault.” So you all point to a random guy in the group to make a joke that we should all “take care of him.” But let’s be so for real—you all fully agreed to come in, as grown adults, because you wanted to see beautiful naked women dance, and guess what?? That’s OKAY!!!

The craziest thing to me, as a stripper, is when groups of guys come in and the only thing they truly care about is what the other guys in the group think of him. But I know well that if any of you came in alone, you’d be much more relaxed and friendly with us. Yet somehow, being with the boys means you gotta prove to your bros that you’re too damn cool, us ladies are a joke, you don’t need “this” (whatever that means lol), and you’re “just here chilling.”

Us dancers love to make jokes in the locker room about the guys who chose to come into the strip club with a metal rod (bigger than the pole we dance on) up their asses to prove a point that they are “just here chilling.”

It’s crazy to us because we come into work looking beautiful, smelling nice, and put a lot of effort into being friendly while creating memorable, sexy, and fun experiences. Yet, groups of guys are blinded and quite literally cock blocked by each other from the opportunity to have an enjoyable experience because “home boy” made a bet that the first guy to “get swindled” into buying a dance is a “weak loser.”

Of course, no guy should buy a dance if he doesn’t want to. None of us want to work with someone in such an intimate way who doesn’t want to be there. However, groups of guys lack a lot of respect and decency when surrounded by half-naked and beautiful women. They are too busy focusing on themselves and how “funny” or “unamused” they can be in front of one another.

Xoxo,

Let loose, gentlemen. Real friends uplift each other!

