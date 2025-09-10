Picture it: Half awake, AirPods in, walking your dogs on the sidewalks of Cap Hill, early morning, 2025. Streets are mostly empty. Two women sharing a lime scooter zip around the corner and nearly smash into your short dogs, and you. Riding e-scooters and bikes on Seattle sidewalks is prohibited. "Wheels to the road!" You shout. "Sorry!" One of them replies.

This is the most pleasant interaction I have had with these entitled idiots who only think of themselves.

In another instance, it is a summer evening. A bitchy gay guy on his scooter zooms past me and my dogs on the sidewalk. "Wheels to the road!" I plead, one homosexual to another. "Not when it's too dark on the road and I can't see!" he screeches back. There are so many problems with this line of illogic.

Let's say I do get hit by one of these obnoxious losers one day. I know they don't have fucking money to pay for my medical bills; if they had any money, they'd be taking a regular rideshare or driving their own car. They're probably in such a hurry they'd leave you there anyway.

If you MUST have your bike/scooter on the sidewalk, please fucking walk it. People who use mobility aids/white canes and carers with strollers should not have to yield to your selfishness. I see it every day, multiple times a day. Shame on you.

There are stickers on the bikes/scooters that tell you that you cannot ride them on the sidewalk. It's giving "bored teenagers using the wheelchairs at Walmart for lolz" level of ignorance if you pretend the rules don't apply to you and or don't care that you look like a huge dick.

You take up more space than you think. You are going to hurt someone or yourself. Then you'll wish you had just paid 10 extra dollars to forgo the hassle and had gotten a lift.

