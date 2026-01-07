Dear Sound Transit,

Congrats on extending Link Light Rail service to Federal Way. It's great that we're adding more transit infrastructure, even though the pace of construction is absolutely glacial.

That said, what dumb fuck committee named the stations and decided on the signage?! Now, when a tourist flies into Sea-Tac, the platform signs give them the options of "Federal Way Downtown" or "Lynwood City Center." Which one of those gets you to Seattle? Probably the one that says DOWNTOWN, right? The station probably exits onto a street called Federal Way next to the Space Needle or Pike Place, RIGHT?!

Leaving aside the fact that it's stupid to name a city after a street, what the fuck happened in the station naming process? Did they take a suggestion from a local Federal Way official who proudly considers that sprawl of big box stores and parking lots a "downtown" because it has a McDonald's and a Red Robin? Go take a walk around that station's neighborhood in Street View and see if you can figure out where the "downtown" is. I couldn't.

Even if whatever moron is in charge insists on keeping the station name "Federal Way Downtown," why couldn't you be bothered to add something on the platform signs that indicates which way Seattle is? Not even an indication of which way is north or south? You can bet that when Seattle hosts World Cup games this year, they'll put up big, obvious signage, so why not get a head start on it and afford the same respect to all tourists and transit riders?

Sound Transit clearly learned nothing from the University St. vs. UW debacle.

Do better.