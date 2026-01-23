The world has been so dark. It’s the first sunny day in months. So I was excited to go to my local park and soak up some rays from my car, as the wind was slightly chilly. As I was trying to relax, amongst the lawn workers and their machines, you parked beside me.

My windows were down, so were yours. My car was off, you kept yours running. FOR 30 MINUTES. Your car exhaust ruined my time and my health, but you ALSO played music the entire time with your window down. How fucking rude to impose your music and general loud noise on the public who just want a sliver of peace. Why can’t you use headphones, or at the very least, roll up your windows? So inconsiderate.

Lucky for you, I couldn’t be petty enough to pound my stereo back at you. I hope somebody does AND gives you a piece of their mind TO YOUR FACE.

