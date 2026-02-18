The coffee shop was busy and full, and you were sitting on the couch while your friend was sitting at the armchair. There was room on the couch and another unoccupied armchair next to your friend. Both of you were on your phones. My husband and I asked if we could sit in the empty spaces. You looked at us and then went back to your phone. We sat down for a minute, but then a bench freed up nearby and we moved there.

Five minutes later, your friends showed up and you started talking about us because we just sat down randomly. Dude, if you didn't want us to sit next to you, you could have said you were waiting on people. Saying nothing and then shit-talking about us is sad and lame.

