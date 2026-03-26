To the guy who chose to shout insults at me for parallel parking on a two-way street today:

I used my indicator way ahead of time and waited for a safe break in traffic to park. Parked the moment I got a break in one straight shot in spite of your honking that started the second after I stopped my car. Apparently, waiting six seconds and missing a green light was enough for you to roll down your window and scream at a woman you have never met and call her a "bitch."

We all experience frustration in Seattle traffic, but most have the decency to keep it to themselves rather than putting down a stranger over such a minor inconvenience. If this interaction was enough to put you over the edge, you must rarely get a break from your own self-righteous anger.

Special mention to everyone around who kept to themselves and didn't intervene.

I hope you choke on a bag of dicks.

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