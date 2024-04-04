Opera Girl Looking For Ballet Loving Russian-Turk
You asked me about Malcolm X/for my # walking in lower Queen Anne - I was late, so I gave you my card. Hope you didn’t feel brushed off. Call me?
you use ASL
Saw you walking on Pine St., signing with a friend. Learning ASL now. Can't wait to chat with you next time!
Time Traveling Goth Librarian
Ada's on a Wednesday. I had blue hair. You were an elegant gothic beauty. Love your vibe. I'm convinced you run a secret library <3
The briefest emotional rollercoaster
You came into Pine Box, gave me a cute smile, went to the patio. But wait! You came back in! You walked to me! Oh, you left your phone on the chair.
WE TOOK A PICTURE TOGETHER AFTER BAD BUNNY
you stopped to take a pic with me by the space needle. i was wearing a bandana shirt and your were so handsome but i was too nervous to flirt.
Help me, The Stranger, you’re my only hope!
Cute girl + dog named Chewbacca + Cap Hill farmers market + I’m an idiot and didn’t ask for her number…
Cute gap tooth smile
I saw you in my apartment parking lot. You were with a tall guy. Brother? Hopefully. You guys were eating pastries. Think you are super cute.
West Seattle Auto Zone
We both had dead batteries, I offered you windex.
