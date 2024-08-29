Drunk Girl on Broadway
You came up to me as I was walking to the bigger QFC. Thankfully your friends reigned you in and I went on my way. Sober up and try again.
Saw u at bikini kill ssbp
You were wearing a green hoodie, your friend had a grey hoodie. My friend and I saw you multiple times glancing over. I think ur cute too
Skeptical Curly dark hair at mag met
We passed in the aisle and saw your quizzical expression. You looked familiar. I have long heavy straight hair. You got in line after me...
Karaoke at Monkey 8/23
You sang my humps and were wearing a shirt with jeans on it. Then you left! Loved your vibe. Where can I get a shirt like that?
At the park by Washington Middle school
My dog was super inappropriately humping your dog and I was embarrassed, so i decided to leave. I caught your name but not your number :/
Reading a book in line for Maggie Rogers tickets
I asked what you were reading but I wish I asked for your #! When you left, you said "See you in October" and I hope I do :)
almodovar bag on 19th Ave
You were walking by country doctor with a Pedro Almodovar tote bag I wanted to be like that's a sick bag but I was across the street
Cute Commute First Hill Guy (block heels and blazer)
Hi! I see you walking down the Seattle Convention Center’s tunnel during the week around 8 Am. Love your outfits and briefcase :)
