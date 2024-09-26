Gentle Soul Oracle @ Pony TGirl Tuesday

I was in a foul shitty mood about job prospects and you totally changed my perspectives. Tysm for the reassuring sage advice

plum bandana @ roosevelt 9/11

u: plum-colored bandana @ roosevelt link, black mask. me: khaki skirt, black mask, curly hair. we complimented e/o and i wish we could talk more!

to the nice gay boy with the brown t shirt by cal anderson park on sunday...

i am so sorry for not understanding u when u complimented me by the park the other day. i came off so bitchy. i was very high. im sorry <3

Elevator at UWMC NW

You were a cute man with a stethoscope. You told me you needed to get your hearing checked. You could listen to my pulse maybe?

I Saw U:

Outside a WS grocery, asking if my little yellow motorbike would be good for going fishing - I said yes, but didn't say I'd like to go fishing too.

Getting on the 594 to Tacoma at 2nd and Cherry

You were waiting for the bus, ear buds in and sorta dancing in place. I was completely taken by your beauty. You waved at me as the bus pulled away

Stuck on the Lightrail

We exchanged looks and smiles on the LR & chatted about how fucked the trains are. You were late for dinner - I wish you'd been getting dinner with me

Cutie at E Louisa St Launch

You: handsome beauty with the world’s cutest dog. We both launched paddle boards at the same time last week. See u there?

