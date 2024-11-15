Halloween at Lariat Bar—cutie in a Kamala hat

We chatted in line for the bathroom—I complimented you on your Harris/Walz hat, then got shy. Wanna commiserate about the election together?

Guardian Angel on the Ave

Had a health emergency & fainted suddenly on the ave. U held me securely in your arms while the ambulance approached, more care than the hospital. TY

Sarah look out for shitty bricks!!!!

Two blonde men walking in Beacon Hill. Older one: did you tell Sarah? Other: no absolutely not as it will go over like a ton of shitty bricks.

Checking out my bicycle @ 4th ave; 7ish on 10/8

You. Mustachioed cutie making eyes & it wasn't at me. Like the hot pink accents? Brake install humbled me, like u did. Bring your friend; let’s ride!

I saw you 20 years ago

in Lower QA bar. You (brown-haired guy) and I (blond gal) talked all night and made out in my car. You whispered, "Good Girl" in my ear. Life changing

Yellow Chucks at Wildrose

You: short cutie wearing yellow Converse. Me: tall blonde woman in The Chicks shirt. How about one of us make a move next time?

Monday Night Trivia

You: tall curly-haired heartbreaker who flew in for one drink. Me: the cute trivia host. You sped off on a scooter, leaving me with all the questions.

Shared a smile at “A Place to Bury Strangers.” Show

We stood next to each other during the opener. Too loud to talk. Tried to find you after the show and you were gone. Let’s connect!

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!