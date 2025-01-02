nye @ the wild rose

you: brown short hair dancing on your own, you left in a beekeeping hoodie me: one of many femmes in mesh sparkly tops, but we made eye contact :)

Wavey brown hair @ brat tribute night 12/21 chop suey

You rescued my phone from the depths of the dance floor when I was going too hard. Wish I asked u to put ur # in before returning it to me.

Longest night talllll man

You and talked a bit about your height. Then you had to leave. I was in my head too much with the recognition that you were exactly my type. Do over?

Red Beanie at Local 104

We were sat looking each other's way Friday after Christmas. I had giant hair buns and attempted eye contact before yall left for Gladiator 2. Failed.

Do you have my credit card?

You were so sexy, working behind the bar in Fremont. You poured me a cider. I tried to leave my CC with you in hopes you’d call. Let’s play.

23 & union pink pony club carpool karaoke

you were driving on NYE in a little red car, windows open, belting your heart out to chappell, and it made me so happy to see so much queer joy :')

Macklemore??

Headed downhill on 12th/Harrison in Cap Hill on 12/31, 3 pm. Blond, ~5'8", greenish coat, airpods. Were you Macklemore? Please say you were Macklemore

Zyn fairy wants to say heyy

You were security at Comet. I gave you two zyns. Can I buy you a drink next time?

