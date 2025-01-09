Cinderella kiss outside Chop Suey / Pony

You asked how big my feet were on the Pony patio. I said 14 and ran into you later and we kissed outside Chop Suey. I ubered away. Tom? Tim?

Helmet at Coat Check

You checked your helmet at The Wash coatcheck. I saw you again at the after party but didn’t get your number. I’d like to take you on a date.

SeaTac tram cutie from Raleigh

I complimented your green jacket and we chatted after our flight from Raleigh to Seattle on 12/31, wish I got your number!

Coffee mug(s) savior

Thank you for leaping out of your Subaru in Ballard traffic and saving my two favorite coffee mugs that I had somehow left sitting on top of my trunk.

Smiles on Madison and John

Tall cutie w/ teal hair, made eye contact and smiled as I passed walking my dog. Wanted to say hi but my dog was on a mission. Hope to see you again!

Cutie on the w seattle C line Friday night 1/4

cute redhead with equally cute rain boots; We both did a little double take (I think). I was wearing all black w/ blue sherpa jacket. Coffee sometime?

I Saw You...

...helping me get by/go first (twice) at Duke Ellington’s Sacred Music at Town Hall 12/28. You made space for me twice. Would've liked a moment with you. Me: long hair, petite. You: sat behind me with family, tall but your brother was taller

H bus babe in all black and Doc Martens

Sunday night, we both got on the H at Westwood, off at AMC, then back home. Did you see Babygirl too? I’d like to be your Babygirl.

