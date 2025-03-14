Cute masked person on 3/11 redeye to Detroit

You: Ponytail, green jacket, brown gingham skirt. Me: Long braid, giant sweater. We landed at 6am; I couldn’t think. Are you gay? Coffee?

Missing wallet

To whoever found my wallet on the 36 and brought it to the BECU on Ranier Ave, thank you so much!!! Let me get you a coffee?

My haircut isn’t cool enough

I don’t have a mullet, but I did eavesdrop your compliments to a friend at Rough & Tumble and clapped. Of COURSE your name is Jen (all good ones are!)

Eye contact galore at Taurus Ox

You: Blonde gal with 3 pals at Taurus Ox on 3/7. Me: Bearded guy clad in a sweater vest with 2 pals. Wish we'd traded more than just repeated glances!

Crutching it at Ballard Pool

You hurt your knee skiing but it didn't keep you out of the fast lane! I was too shy to hold the door for you and your chaperone - red jacket, Mondays

T4T friendship?

You and your partner said my boyfriend and I were cute together at Time Warp. We shared gossip from eavesdropping. Want to be friends?

Star-Fated at the Rave

Said you were a Libra and we agreed it was fate. Kept finding you on the dancefloor, but I was coming & you were going. Can the starfated cross again?

Lowe’s Londoner, Mt. Baker

Actually you’re from the north of England and we chatted about my squeegee. I could talk with you 4ever. Me: dude (enthralled), you: so charming.

