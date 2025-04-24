Friday Phish show, Row X, 50th Bday party

I was in your row at Phish, lame dude was being “aggressively enthusiastic” and you asked me to stand between him and ya’ll. Would love to see you!

Hailstorm Hottie (ugh)

You were walking your dog when we were caught in that freak 3/13 hailstorm. The hail was cold, your smile was warm - would love to grab some hot cocoa

Nerdy Weird Nice Guy

Hey Andrew from Ozzie’s. Don’t red shirt yourself again. Find me on Bumble. - Debbie

Thai Crochet cardigan

You: dark beard, crochet cardigan eating pork belly at Thaiku and reading a book. I thought you were cute and sweet. Me: gray sweater & cool leg brace

Rite of Spring smiles

You sat 3 rows in front of me (Orchestra Right, Row P) at the symphony 3/15. You-Patrick Stewart vibes. Me-auburn hair, big smiles.

Roanoke Inn

You said my hair made me look like a mermaid. You were so pleasant + nice, great vibes! I am looking for more lady friends - want to share some tots?

Mariners Man with Mountainous Mutt

I've seen you at several Mariners Bark at the Park games. You: tall lumberjack with a matching Newfy. Me: also tall, no dog but want to pet you both.

Pussy riot show

We both had leather jackets and talked a little. You (kat) me (zuzu). You were older than me (femme late 20s) We talked about the show and our jackets as well as the beer we drank wish I saw you again.

