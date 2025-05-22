Do You Also Take Pictures? Friday 5/2 Arboretum

You kinda laughed and said yes but then you walked away so I'm writing you here because my friend found a 4 leaf clover and I'd like to believe in it.

Septum pierced guy 5 bus N May 21

You got on around 330pm Thomas and Aurora. You were sitting up front then came and sat across from me. Cute smile Hang out?

Chair-Breaker at the Art Book Fair

I actually DIDN’T see you, but my friend watched you break my chair at the art book fair. You fled the scene, I picked up the pieces. Duel?

Colleen Yellow enchantress @ Björk Cornucopia 5/10

Yellow dress/Bjork shirt. Me: Orange sweater/red coat long brown hair. We talked pets & art. You’re cute & charming. Would love to see you again -Tom

Southbound 5 Bus Crush 5/16

Black boots Lavender socks Blew my kiss back Your smile sure rocks!

Tall + art bag tote @ Greenways Volunteer Symposium

You (Neal) asked me (woman in your row) if we had met before. I said I was new, wish I had suggested we talk tactical urbanism over drinks instead

Very French names in the SLU

You: all black clothes. Me: running in a dorky visor, complimenting your tattoo sleeve of musculature. Let's run into each other again & be friends!

