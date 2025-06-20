transmasc night knight at The Wash

Blue/white striped shirt, multiple ear piercings, smile that could melt ice. You put your hand on my chest at the bar and called me beautiful. Drinks?

Bothell No Kings Protest: Vintage-style UW (?) shirt

Me: Black "EGG THE RICH" shirt. We made fun of the truck with the "Let's go Brandon" flag. At the end: You said goodbye; I chickened out. Lunch?

gimlet on first hill

It was your 41st birthday, we had drinks and I walked you home. Was too dumb to get your number. Hope you forgive my dumb ass

Blundstones and stepladder tattoo on the way to No Kings

Me: tall, mustachioed, and wearing the world's grubbiest Carhartts, also headed to No Kings See you at the next rally?

I saw you in front of Boren Avenue

I said your dog was cute And you said so are you You wore orange and i turned red and couldn’t ask for your number convinced you weren’t flirting.

offering a kind word about my drawing

in redmond: I was sitting by the side of the road, sketching. You passed by. Our eyes met, there was a flash. lmk if you noticed it too

Music Heads at the North Aurora L.A. Fitness

You always come to the gym with your Amoeba Records tote; you smiled at my Linda Lindas shirt once. Let's spot each other and share playlists?

Planchette!

You liked my earrings. I think you are cute. Oujia like to go out?

