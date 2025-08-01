Monorail Espresso on Pine by the Paramount on 7/31

Black woman waiting with 2 friends, your style is IMMACULATE. Taking notes 📝

Foxy Roadster Mami

Driver of hardtop BRG Miata w/ vanity plate, 23rd & Madison, you pulled up to the light and left me no room, and I was like, holy shit that's so hot

7/31 Hatch Cantina

You: lovely lady with curly hair, Me: fellow with a black hat, beard, short-sleeved black shirt, walked by your table, shared a smile. Drinks soon?

I Saw U

You: cute boy in a black t-shirt and blue earbuds on a flight to LA. Me: pj-like outfit, on the other side of the screen, ready for another mezcal 🤤

Girlypops at Madonna Park 7/28

Me: a little stoned and paddle boarding. You: sunbathing and swimming. One of you came over to ask about where my tattoos were from. Lets be friends?

construction core + organic produce

@ the ballard pcc on super bowl sunday. you were looking GOOD in your carhartts and boston birks - I was sick & just finished a trail run & buying tp

Curly black hair riding the #12 bus @ 2pm 7.27

Me: wearing red adidas, too shy to know how to say hello despite all our eye contact. I'd love to ride the bus together again sometime?

Cable Line Hiker

We talked about other hikes at Exit 38 and congratulated ourselves for our quick ascent up cable line. Looking for hiking company?

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!