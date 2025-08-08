Drunk cigarette buddy

You were the handsome ex-catholic who shared a cig with us outside the cuff. I was the sweaty gay man who should've asked for your number.

You, who paid for the table with your card

..and had your 4 friends venmo you: I saw them calculate the tip on top of their orders to send you. But you tipped $4 for a total$100ish meal. Shame.

Dennis Connors

Pussypink Goggles on Lightrail ride to Pride

Me, Poly Bonnie & Clyde style 50s dressed to impress; You, Safety First, 1 Wheel 1 eye-brow pierced. Bump more than fists?

8/3, after 1ish— Westlake Station.

You got on the Lynwood link— you have curly hair and a bike. You smiled at me on the Link — the first time that’s ever happened. I was having a rough day. I hope everything you dream of finds its way to you.

I Saw U

You: cute boy in a Seahawks t-shirt drinking carajillos with your mamá y hermano Me: cute gal feeding the birds and wishing I was cheering with you

Dennis Connors

firemen with beautiful smile outside Wildrose

Outside of Wildrisd 7/6 around 2am you were driving Fire ambulance and I waved at you and you smiled bright

