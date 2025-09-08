Let’s roll

You: pushing a massive stump down MLK, sweaty & determined. I asked what it was for. You answered firmly, “to play stump” & rolled away. Teach me?

Dog mom on a bad date

Hinge date at Sunset. You gave my dog puppy eyes and I asked if you wanted to meet him. You left alone. I regret not asking you to stay for one more.

James @ QFC

Everytime I get my pasta salad and see you, I want to play with your mostaccioli. Grab a coffee sometime in the village?

ANNA TONO

Sauntering Blue Eyes @ Ballard Farmers Market

We walked in opposite directions in astute synchronicity. Our eyes met, averted and immediately met again. Such violent delights for a Sunday morning.

Swapping glances on the Linda's patio

The Sunday before Labor Day you were in green and playing cards with your friends. I was in black and left before I could say hey. Drinks at Linda's?

Lambrini Girls Tornado

You: tall babe whirling around the pit. Later you called me pretty before disappearing into the rainy night. Help me find clothes as cool as yours?

ANNA TONO

