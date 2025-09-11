8/3, after 1ish— Westlake Station

You got on the Lynwood link— you have curly hair and a bike. You smiled at me on the Link — the first time that’s ever happened. I was having a rough day. I hope everything you dream of finds its way to you.

Dead Baby Tall Bike Runner

You: running your tall bike in the tall bike race. Me: yelling how that was genius and you were robbed. Should've gotten your number.

Cutie Shopping at Patagonia, Mon, 8/4

You wore a blue crop top & white running vest at Patagonia. Your bubbly energy & radiant smile brightened my day! Love to see your smile again! 😊

flagging at the damag3 concert

I thought you were really cute & I told you I liked the red bandana on your boot, I wish I had said more!

club cowgirl chop suey

you wore all black and a vest with red trim. i was in all denim. we wore the same boots. wanna be friends?

Package to Deliver

Each time I deliver wine to your building we meet closer to your apartment & your outfit gets skimpier. Pull me inside next time & write me a fantasy.

Earthquake engineer @ Merc

Ur time travel point was good. Didn’t get the chance 2 say I get it. Mine would b similar. U should quit smoking it’s bad. Black dress time traveler.

aloha on aloha

we both did doubletakes @ 19th&aloha you: curly brown hair w mustache in silver truck me: running w scruffy black dog lets doubletake over drinks?

