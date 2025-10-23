Murakami Recs on the Train

We had matching boots and pants and a matching taste in Murakami. You were also very cute. Want to chat more?

Masked cutie at Scarecrow

10/15 around 4pm. We talked about Giallo and the Psychotronic bingo challenge. Talk more about movies together?

McDonald’s Edgar Bat @ Tractor

Saw you at the Mariners watch party, hanging on to your lucky bat with vomit in your lap. I love a man who can’t hold his liquor.

Girly pop at the UW vs Rutgers Tailgate

I felt so out of place as a gay man surrounded by straights. You saw me, we locked eyes and then you played the gayest music. I felt seen. Thank u <33

Two super cool women who I met in an alleyway

We yapped away outside the party, I forgot to ask for y'alls info. I had a less cool septum ring and leather jacket. Let's be friends!

The chill in the air really made you standout.

Wow, 3rd and Madison northbound bus stop you walked by looking a bit chilly with no shirt, hope you didn’t get a chest cold. Thanks for the look back.

Sparks at ALDS game 2

We were vibing in center field bleachers sec. 192! I regret not getting your name after such a great game. You were so cute and funny.

Shadow Play 09/27/2025 Saturday

You had what appeared to be Back Cat logo yellow pants, I was wearing black, lets to get coffee?

