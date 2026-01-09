Small Paul NYE Show at Add-a-Ball

You (dirty blonde, glasses) with your friends, saw me (bald, goatee) all by myself at 12AM... you offered a hug. Very kind. Catch a show sometime?

we smiled and made eyes but went unrecognized me, Natalie.

Natalie, tres bien ensemblé. I was red rain coat on 11th and pine new years day. see you same place Sunday morning? maybe fix your sink?

Last Hawkings

You brunette white top fur / wool lined jacket with 3 friends...me guy in black by stage. Coffee... Dinner?

Generalized Eigenvalue Problems

Had a great NYE with you at the Hideout. We talked about math, physics, swimming and art - and listened to Doti! Would love to see you.

Bag-clutching beau on the D

Nov 30 1 PM. You: dark-haired gent, Chucks, tucked up front, holding fast to your bag. Me: Snow White by the door, with bag. Several glances. Coffee?

Diller Room, a decade ago

You had a swim membership and your Mom lived in an unusual abode. I will never forget the way it felt talking with you, standing next to barstool.

Pike Place Market - Stoll my Heart

Fur lined parka, the color of muddy banks. Low slung backpack, the colors of nevermind. Hakama plaid pants, the color of a PNW sky. I like your style.

12/13/2025 Cherry Disco

You blue sequence hair up. Me dark hair and clothing. Thought you had awesome pants. Coffee?

