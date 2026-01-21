Whole Foods Roosevelt on MLKday
You: cute guy with wide frame grey glasses. Me:tall blonde We kept making eye contact. You waited outside and said hi. I got flustered… try again?
Walking down 15th Ave E on 1/20
U: with curly hair & headphones passing Cafe Ladro Me: light denim puffer. We caught each others eyes a couple times but kept walking. Go 4 coffee?
Cute queer couple at Betsutenjin on Saturday, 12/27
My partner and I were across the room sharing glances with you both. One of you gave a peace sign as you were leaving; hope you are doing alright :)
Crocodile, Disco 10/11/2025
You black hair, bangs, shining smile, me black clothing longish hair, standing at the bar, we kept glancing/smiling at each other, coffee sometime?
Beautiful eyes at Volunteer Park Cafe
Sat outside next to each other (dog too). I complimented your eyes and you said the sunlight helps bring out the color. Love your energy, coffee?
Blue hair and eyes that made my heart skip a beat
We saw each other for just a moment on 12th, just north of John. You were in a quilted olive jacket. I was walking my caramel pitbull. Interested?
Sonics come back
We were walking past Cal Anderson 1/18 I was sporting my vintage Sonics. You were cheesing at me as I noticed your Sonics shirt. Wish I turned around
Shadow Play Chop Suey
09/27/2025 last night Shadow Play, the gal w/ shoulder length hair & yellow pants that appeared to have Black Cat logo (?) coffee sometime?
