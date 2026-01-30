Covered head to toe in tattoos and a cream coat at elliot bay

I didn’t find salmon shanties but I found a new crush

Cuties Supporting First Amendment

Saturday night, you dropped off donut holes for the vigil and march at the Federal Building. I handed them out, as promised. Don't know u, but love u.

Light Rail Commute Rainier Beach to Seatac 1/18/26

7:14am. You had work boots, thick-rimmed glasses, half blue-green hair. I wore an olive parka. Our eyes kept meeting. Maybe again, but over coffee?

1.25.26 Stone Way & Bridge Way N

Cute brunette boy in Subaru doing a double take at me (shades & cherry red hair), u made my day (yeah I saw that). We should do that again sometime

pike place fish 01/25

u- fish thrower w/ brown curly hair… me- fem w/ calico hair n red jacket: we were making lots of eye contact - throw me a fish if ur interested!

Cute cargo bike and cuter person, Volunteer Park 1/26 lunchtime

I was curious about your Omnium, got curious about you. Should have asked but I panicked and walked, came back to try, you had gone. Ride bikes soon?

Creased Lesbian Flag near Broadway Hill Park

You recently moved in and put up a new flag as a window covering. If you can afford to live there you can afford a steamer. <3

Hot queer “look back” outside Charlie’s in Fremont, Jan 28

You walked past me laughing with a friend on the sidewalk outside Charlie’s. You looked back before ducking into Rudy’s. You are stunning, even shaggy

