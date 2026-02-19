Red Coat & Rainbow Cap + Pigtails – 1 Line

Mon Feb 16 – Bearded in a red coat reading a paper. You got off at Capitol Hill 10:25pm. Multicolor cap, 2 pigtails. We kept locking eyes.

Erika at Wuthering Heights

You introduced me to your Mikey, I introduced you to mine. I mentioned literary role play. Shall we roam the wily, windy moors?

Valentine's Sunday Bear Social

U stood around for moment. Starstruck didn't know what to say asked if this was yr beer so stupid walked away. U are still handsome like back in 2010

Elevator Mishap at Trader Joe's

You: cutie in a black hoodie. Me: blue coat & grocery anxiety. You asked to talk to me as the elevator door closed. I felt immediate regret. Do over?

Redhead with an Office Crush

We work on the same floor in our downtown office building. I smile at you whenever I see you in the hallways. Come talk to me if you’re single too!

V Day Pool side chat at Streamline

You - cute smile, me - cute dress. We people watched until your friends took you to Ozzie's. Wish I asked you stay a little longer.

Absinthe Angel Eyes

You: cutie with the green eyes enjoying a Green Fairy at the Bohemia cabaret. Me: someone you locked eyes with, wishing I was said Green Fairy.

Attractive woman with brunette hair

Wearing glasses at the Steve Forbert show at the Tractor Tavern. You were kind and bought me a beer at the shown on Valentines day. I'd welcome an opportunity to gt to know you more.

