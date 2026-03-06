Illustrations by Helen Nesburg

three friends on the one line

you and your friends hopped on the packed 1 line yesterday as i was heading home, but your black/blond hair combo got me, hmu?

huggers outside la dive 1/5

Seattle, we don’t hug enough. Or at least not like the two I saw last Thursday night. That was an EMBRACE. TY for keeping romance and whimsy alive.

Drugged up and down bad

Me: I’m the ER for a broken back. You: hot doctor who had to give me a rectal exam. Let’s break HIPPA?

u know how to whistle don't you steve

to have and have not @ SIFF. same stop on D line. i regret not saying hi! u have good taste in clothes & movies. thin man @ central cinema next month?

My heart stopped in the soup aisle

Cap Hill TJ’s 2/11 6pm. You: Dark ponytail, glasses, 2 black panniers, rolled up pant leg Me: Blue coat, short brown beard, wishing I paused when we locked eyes by your bike

Compliments @ st. Bread 2/6

you, blonde cutie w/ a blue bag and “mt. st. helens pin” me: wearing an orange knitted hat. You complimented my hat and name. Baked goods on me?

