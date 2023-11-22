“We love the holidays—baking feels even more magical this time of year,” says Emily Kim, cofounder and community impact director of the Pastry Project. “The dough of these cookies is a classic holiday spice with cinnamon and nutmeg (almost a little like eggnog in a cookie), but you can substitute the chocolate with any favorite mix-ins—just keep it to about six ounces total. If you’re using chopped nuts, make sure to toast them a little bit first!

“We like to make our dough ahead of time and freeze the dough in scoops, that way when we’re busy during the holidays we can get them out and bake them straight from frozen!”

Yields 12 cookies

Ingredients

4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

4 ounces (½ cup packed) brown sugar

2 ounces (¼ cup) granulated sugar

1 egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt (use ¾ teaspoon of other salt)

6.5 ounces (1 ½ cups) all-purpose flour

6 ounces (1 cup) white and/or gold chocolate

holiday sprinkles, as needed

REVA KELLER

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer or a medium mixing bowl with a hand mixer add butter, brown sugar, and sugar. Cream this mixture on medium speed for a stand mixer or high speed for a hand mixer, until light and fluffy, approximately three minutes. Scrape down, and cream for another minute.

Scrape down the butter mixture in the bowl and add the egg and vanilla extract. Mix until thoroughly combined and fluffy, about three minutes.

In a separate bowl, whisk together all dry ingredients to make a spiced flour mix. Scrape down the creamed mixture in the mixing bowl, add the spiced flour mix, and mix on low speed. Just as the mixture is coming together, add in the chocolate and mix until combined.

Remove the bowl from the mixer and using a spatula, fold the dough to ensure it is thoroughly combined.

Using a 1.5-ounce scoop or a tablespoon, scoop 12 rounds of dough onto a parchment-lined sheet pan, arranging scoops of dough with approximately two inches of space between each cookie scoop. Twelve cookie dough balls will fit on one standard cookie sheet. Top the dough with sprinkles, if desired.

Cover and refrigerate for two hours before baking, and up to overnight (this develops the most flavor!). Fifteen minutes before you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Bake until set on the edges and puffy in the middle, about 13-15 minutes. Don’t overbake! The middle should be puffy, but feel gooey when tapped, when just done. Allow to cool on the baking sheet for about 10 minutes before transferring to a serving tray.

Store in an airtight container for up to five days. Enjoy!

Learn more about the Pastry Project and their bake-at-home pastry kit subscriptions at thepastryproject.co. Gift subscriptions are also available!