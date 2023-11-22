How to Make a Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Kamper Cocktail

Seattle Holiday Drink Week is December 4-10 and some of The Stranger’s favorite bars and restaurants are serving up glasses of good cheer. Participants include Bang Bang Kitchen, Athenian Seafood Restaurant, and Kamp Social House. Their Gay Yule Tide drink with gingerbread syrup is served over a snowball!

That said, it’s never a bad idea to have a drink recipe tucked away in your stocking for the impromptu holiday happy hour or for when the weather outside truly is frightful and you just want to stay indoors. Thankfully, Marceil Van Camp at Kamp Social House shared her secrets for the Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Kamper, a festive and fizzy cocktail spiced with cinnamon that you can easily make at home for one or 100 people.

“I grew up in Germany, so hot mulled wine is a holiday staple at our table,” said Van Camp. “This drink is a fun way to mix up a little nostalgia with a refreshing twist. It also makes a great alternative to traditional holiday punch, as it’s easy to make in batches, and it’s a crowd-pleaser because you can make both a boozy and an unboozy version.”

For the non-alcoholic recipe, Van Camp recommends replacing the mulled wine with Jøyus Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon, the gin with Monday Zero Alcohol Gin, and using All the Bitter, a line of 0% aromatic bitters. Top it off with some booze-free bubbles—Van Camp likes Zilch—and you’re ready to party!

Ingredients

2 ounces mulled wine

1 ounce London Dry Gin

½ ounce fresh orange juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 dashes orange bitters

Prosecco topper

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a champagne flute and garnish with a cinnamon stick. Cheers!