It’s been a big year for Eighth Generation, the Seattle-based lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. Not only did they earn international attention when actress Lily Gladstone—star of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon—wore one of their blankets on the cover of British Vogue, but they also expanded their offerings by multitudes when they moved into a larger retail space in downtown Seattle.

“We have launched 100 new products this year since we reopened on First Avenue, and we have 64 more new products on deck for next year,” said CEO Colleen Echohawk (Pawnee, Athabascan). “We’re able to grow like this because we really care about what customers want. Native art is trendy right now, but Native art isn’t just a ‘trend,’ it’s an enduring art form and legacy that deserves to be in every home in America.”

In 2020 the company introduced the Gold Label line, a collection of stunning blankets and scarves that are designed, woven, and finished by hand right here in their Seattle studio. Pendleton could never. You can buy them online, but you really should see them in person to truly appreciate the craftsmanship and weight of each blanket. Thankfully Eighth Generation’s Seattle store (1406 First Ave) is open daily 10 am-5 pm so you can feel to believe.

How long does it take to make a Gold Label blanket? And is it true that each one is made with five pounds of wool?!

Our Gold Label blankets take about an hour to knit on the machine; then they have to be washed, dried, steamed, and hand-finished to create the beautiful and soft hand feel each has. And it’s true, every three-color blanket is made with over five pounds of Merino wool! Our two-color Gold Label blankets have one-third less yarn, so they’re one-third lighter, but still luxurious and so soft.

I love your motto, Inspired Natives not “Native-inspired.” Can you talk a little more about what that means and why that’s an important distinction?

Our motto is all about appreciation versus appropriation! Support Inspired Natives is about seeing the amazing value in actual Native artists and designers, and ensuring they get paid for their beautiful work. It’s about seeing joyful and thriving Native communities, and stopping the negative impact of cultural appropriation on our communities. Plus, supporting actual Native artists is just really cool! We all want to do the right thing, and supporting Native artists over fake “Native-inspired” stuff really is the right thing to do.

What is the best present you’ve ever received?

When I had my naming ceremony in Oklahoma, my Uppit (Grandpa) Hobe gifted me a beaded medallion that he made and two eagle feathers. It’s one of my most treasured possessions.

Pacific Northwest winters are notoriously awful. Do you do anything specific this time of year to help push you through until spring?

Going to Barre3 in Ballard as often as I can is what gets me through the winter! I try to go at least five times a week in winter, and I come out feeling energized and better about life. I also try to go outside every day to walk our dog, Rizzo, and spend time with my husband and kids at Carkeek Park.