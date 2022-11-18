Folks, this week is big, spicy, and chock-full of news, so we just simply do not have time to BS for too long in this introductory paragraph. We need to get into it!

Happy Elon Musk Meltdown Week: If you aren’t familiar with this stain on the human race, Elon Musk is a diamond mine heir who mocked a child for their father’s suicide and got kicked down a stairwell. He grew up to become a union-buster and failed comedy site owner who was accused of sexual assault by an employee and who for decades has lied about his credentials. What’s he up to now? Having a very public meltdown since taking over Twitter Dot Com. The latest, as of this publication, is that another 1,200 critical employees have resigned, Musk is already searching for the next CEO, and, after being mocked relentlessly, he has now decided to target mean tweets. RIP to a once-great website.

Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers: Amazon, never content to let other companies do all the evil, confirmed to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that they will be laying off up to 10,000 workers. Just in time for the holidays! Burn in hell, you heartless pricks.

My President (and one of Fortune’s 40 Under 40), Chris Smalls, reminded folks that this is standard for warehouse workers:

10,000 tech workers VS the over 100K warehouse workers who get fired every year at @amazon the @nytimes owe us an article too! #AlllaborWinter ✊🏽 — Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) November 15, 2022

Amazon pays out $18 million in wage theft lawsuit: Hold on, I’m not done with them yet. In Oregon’s largest wage-and-hour settlement ever, this week Amazon agreed to pay out $18 million to affected workers. The workers were “deprived of pay for more than seven years at four Oregon warehouses, amounting to more than 40,000 hours of unpaid labor, according to legal documents filed in the suit.”

VICE continues to quietly lay off people: VICE is laying off its workers in small groups to avoid negative media coverage. They just laid off about a dozen.

VICE laid off about a dozen exceptional people last Friday, six of whom were in our unit. Many of them worked tirelessly to cover the midterms only to be laid off days afterwards for reasons that have nothing to do with their performance. (1/2) — VICE Union (@viceunion) November 15, 2022

Gannett says, “Me too!” Not to be outdone, Gannett—who owns USA Today as well as local news operations across the country—is laying off around 200 people at the beginning of December. This comes after the bastards laid off 400 earlier this year.

Starbucks workers hold Red Cup Rebellion: On Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, workers at over 100 stores went on strike to protect management’s alleged union-busting and refusal to negotiate in good faith with unionized stores. The strike included three Seattle stores: 4147 University Way, 5th Ave and Pike St, and Broadway and Denny. After the strike, Starbucks announced a series of changes coming, including credit card tipping—a key objective for the union. The union is calling it a win. Hear from one organizer about the importance of the Red Cup Rebellion:

About 2000 Starbucks workers at 100+ stores across the country are on strike today in a coordinated Red Cup Rebellion.@SBworkersUnited organizer Tori Tambellini explains why. pic.twitter.com/Ed44BpmHjN — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 17, 2022

HarperCollins workers on strike: Over 250 workers at the major publishing house have been on strike since November 10. According to a member of the negotiating committee, they’ve been negotiating a new union contract for 11 months and the best ownership has offered is a $14,000 increase ACROSS THEIR ENTIRE PAYROLL. Salaries at HarperCollins, which last year gave a seven-figure book advance to Jared Kushner, start at only $45,000.

And that’s not all:

STRIKES HAPPENING NOW:



48,000+ grad student workers at 10 University of California campuses

2,000+ workers at 100+ Starbucks stores

1,300+ part-time faculty at the New School

900 Warrior Met Coal miners

~250 HarperCollins workers

100+ Pittsburgh Gazette workers — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 17, 2022

Penske workers get a big win: Newly organized beer, wine, and liquor workers in King County just earned themselves a shiny new three-year contract. Nearly 100 delivery drivers and warehouse workers at Republic National Distributing Company, represented by Teamsters Local 174, are celebrating pay increases of up to 20%, daily overtime, guaranteed hours, a grievance procedure, and retirement benefits.

Seattle renters, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION: Have you rented an apartment in Seattle since 2016 from Greystar, Trammell Crow Residential, Avenue5, Equity, Essex, FPI, Lincoln, Security Properties, AvalonBay or Thrive? Join a class-action lawsuit here and potentially get compensated for an alleged price-fixing scheme.

Stand up for mushroom workers this Sunday: Workers at Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside, WA have organized with United Farm Workers, but their management refuses to recognize their union. The workers are holding a rally this Sunday outside the Metropolitan Market at 100 Mercer St., urging Met Market to support them and encourage them to negotiate with their workers’ union. Come out and show your support at 11 am this Sunday.

Want to organize your workplace? Start here!

What? Else? NPR figured out how to write an accurate opening paragraph. Another railroad union has rejected the rail deal. And seven folks at a Phillips 66 gas station in Ferndale filed for a union election this week! Hell yeah.

A song! All these layoffs put a bitter taste in my mouth. How about something sweet from Leon Bridges to fix the vibe? Here’s “Coming Home,” with some nice crackly vocals and an absolute head-nodder of a beat. That’s it for me, folks. Enjoy the sun. Have a great weekend.