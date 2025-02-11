At the start of the year, we put out the call for our free reader valentines, a tradition that has been around for something like 25 years, and you came through in spades, sending sweet messages to your partners, friends, family, kids, and pets.

There were notes to Potato, BUBBAROONI, and My IBS Babe, and from Cake Daddy, Noodle, and Panther. Some were celebrating decades of life together; others were glowing with the newfound giddiness that comes with discovering if it’s love, lust, or something else entirely. Goofy, sure, but it was heartwarming to get a glimpse into so many of Seattle’s love stories.

For this year’s Love & Sex issue—which kicks off our return to monthly distribution, by the way—we packed the pages with more than 15,000 words worth of valentines.

Read through them all to see if one was left for you!

And keep scrolling to see which messages we picked to be illustrated by artist James Yates!