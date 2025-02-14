Selecting the right Valentine’s Day date night restaurant can be tricky. Whether you’re single, have just started seeing someone, or have been hitched for eons, our handy flowchart will guide you to the perfect experience. Just remember, as Dan Savage has advised a thousand times over, fuck first. Because all these tasty food and drink options will likely leave you feeling stuffed and sugar-drunk.

Click here to open a larger PDF in a new window!

This story has been updated since its original publication. Coyle's Bakeshop unfortunately had to cancel their Valentine's Day event. Temple has sweet treats for your sweetheart!