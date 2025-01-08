What’s that smell? Oh, it’s love! In the air!

(That is love, right?)

Anyway! Are you in love? In lust? In a complicated situationship that started with a drunken and convenient New Year's Eve kiss, but are now ready to take things to the next level by publicly declaring your adoration with the permanency of newsprint?

Lucky you! We’re filling our February issue with hundreds of your little love notes, for free! Just head over to thestranger.com/valentines and spill your heart in 150 characters or less. Then, when our next issue hits the stands on February 5, your crush can pore over a copy of The Stranger at their favorite coffeeshop on a chilly afternoon, find your sweet message, cut it out, laminate it with a piece of Scotch tape, and carry it around in their wallet like it’s 1998!

Only the first 2,000 entries are guaranteed to appear in the paper, and submissions must be received by noon Friday, January 24, for possible inclusion. All entries—so long as they aren't mean or nonsensical—will appear online.

💘 Declare your love in The Stranger now! 💘

Still searching for the love of your life? We’re also including a whole heap of I Saw U messages in our February issue! So shoot your shot and tell that cutie you see on the bus/at the bar/in the park how you feel with a FREE I Saw U here!