Closing out the second annual Day In Day Out Fest with The National.
JP Martin Photography
This weekend, the second annual Day In Day Out (DIDO) took over Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion. After DIDO’s debut festival filled in for Bumbershoot over Labor Day last year, this iteration saw the festival expand to three days of musical fun in a new August time slot. And boy, was the lineup STACKED with millennial-focused acts like Mac Demarco, Japanese Breakfast, La Luz, Animal Collective, and The National.
When the lineup was announced in March, event producer Daydream State—the same folks behind Capitol Hill Block Party—said that they wanted DIDO to have its own distinct festival identity. And seeing as this year’s CHBP focused more on local bands and international electronic acts, it seems like DIDO is primed to become the indie alternative to Block Party.
We had a blast going to Day In Day Out last year, so we sent photographer JP Martin to capture this year’s highs, lows, and guitar solos:
Jas Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, where they cover visual art, film, stickers, and culture.
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!