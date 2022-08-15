This weekend, the second annual Day In Day Out (DIDO) took over Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion. After DIDO’s debut festival filled in for Bumbershoot over Labor Day last year, this iteration saw the festival expand to three days of musical fun in a new August time slot. And boy, was the lineup STACKED with millennial-focused acts like Mac Demarco, Japanese Breakfast, La Luz, Animal Collective, and The National.

When the lineup was announced in March, event producer Daydream State—the same folks behind Capitol Hill Block Party—said that they wanted DIDO to have its own distinct festival identity. And seeing as this year’s CHBP focused more on local bands and international electronic acts, it seems like DIDO is primed to become the indie alternative to Block Party.

We had a blast going to Day In Day Out last year, so we sent photographer JP Martin to capture this year’s highs, lows, and guitar solos:

DJ Abbie from KEXP getting ready for her set. Abbie played some of the best dance hits of the weekend. / JP Martin Photography

Josette Maskin of MUNA stealing the show during their set on Friday. / JP Martin Photography

Emily Nokes and Bree McKenna of Tacocat took over the DJ stand on Friday evening. / JP Martin Photography

Mitski giving one hell of a show to close out the first night of the fest. / JP Martin Photography

Brendan Yates, lead vocalist of hardcore punk band Turnstile, taking a pause after a loud-as-fuck song on Saturday. The crowd lost it. It was one of the highlights of the whole fest. / JP Martin Photography

The crowd seems to be enthralled during Turnstile’s ear drum-rupturing set. / JP Martin Photography

Greg Cerwonka from Turnstile taking focus to give some of the best guitar solos of the whole fest. / JP Martin Photography

Guy Keltner from Acid Tongue and DJ Sarah Savannah throwing down chill old-school vibes during their DJ set. / JP Martin Photography

Mac DeMarco playing his brand of indie surfer dad music. / JP Martin Photography

Michelle Zauner, lead singer, founder, and mastermind behind Japanese Breakfast preparing to wail on her gong during the penultimate set of the weekend. / JP Martin Photography

Matt Berninger of the National seems to ponder the universe before the start of their set to close out Day In Day Out Fest on Sunday. / JP Martin Photography