This weekend the Crocodile hosted the second Black and Loud music fest featuring more than a dozen local artists including Beverly Crusher, Down North, and headliners Nik West and Big Joanie. The festival, started last year by members of King Youngblood and Down North, features bands led by Black musicians.

Photographer Brittne Lunniss was there to capture some of the magic.

Down North playing the Black and Loud fest at the Crocodile. BRITTNE LUNNISS

